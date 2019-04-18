<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Vice Chancellor, Redeemer University Ede, Osun State, Professor Anthony Akinlo, has stated that the institution has been able to get rid of diseases through proper handling and cleanliness of its environment.

Akinlo, who spoke through the Registrar of the Institution, Mr Olukayode Akindele, at the 4th National Conference on Environment and Health organised by the Living Science Foundation Ile-ife, also made it clear that the university had been brought to limelight through environmental cleanliness.

He said issues such as Ebola virus, Lassa fever and other environmental problems had become a thing of the past in the institution.

The Chairman of the conference, Prof. Ademola Omisakin, posited that the forum would provide strategic needs to address the issues of environmental problems.

He said: “Taking good care of our environment will assist in the developmental efforts as well as impacting positively in human life.”

The kenote speaker, Dr. Gafar Alawode, who spoke on Environmental Impact of Implementation of Basic Health Care Provisions Fund in Nigeria opined that the nation’s health system was on the weak level.

“All health reform system has failed to address the needed healthcare delivery in the country. Bad health policies have impacted negatively on the nation’s health sector, “ he said.

The Executive Secretary, Osun State Health Insurance Scheme Dr. Niyi Ogini said Osun health insurance scheme would take its rightful place for all to enjoy at the soonest time.