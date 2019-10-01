<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Niger chapter of the Nigerian Red Cross Society, has on Tuesday concluded a two-day state-based management training for 10 volunteers in the state, aimed at saving lives.

The state secretary in Niger, Yahaya Mohammed, stated this at the closing ceremony of the training.

“This workshop, which is jointly organised by the International Committee of Red Cross (ICRC) and the Nigerian Red Cross Society is geared towards equipping volunteers on modern database management and computer based technology,” he said.

He said the workshop was meant only for volunteers in their respective divisions at the local government level.

Mohammed said the association had trained over 3, 000 volunteers on Community First Aid Training (CFAT) across the 25 local government areas in the state.

He said that the efforts would boost effective service delivery in the course of rendering humanitarian services to the people.

Mohammed commended the Red Cross movements such as the ICRC, International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent (IFRC) and the National Society for their support to the state chapter of the association.

Also speaking, Mr Bolaji Ahmed, a facilitator from the National Headquarters of the Nigerian Red Cross, advised the participants to adhere strictly to the rules of the society and maintain high level standard in the discharge of their duties, for effective service delivery.

Alhaji Umar Katcha, the society’s database manager in the state, who spoke on behalf of the participants thanked the ICRC and the National Society for choosing volunteers in the state for the workshop and charged the participants to put in their best, to achieve the desired result.

Katcha appealed to the ICRC and the National Society to equip participants with laptops, to enable them function effectively at their local government areas.

Newsmen reports that the participants were drawn from the nine local government areas, Borgu, Magama, Bida, Rijau, Bosso, Lapai, Katcha, Chanchaga and Suleja in the state.