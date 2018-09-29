The Nigerian Red Cross Society (NRCS), on Saturday, trained commercial tricycle operators in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on First Aid and basic emergency response on roads.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the training was organised by the Keke Operators Positive Initiative (KOPI), an NGO, geared toward the well being and common interest of tricycle operators.

Over 100 tricycle operators from different quarters, tricycle owners and KOPI board members were present at the training, which took place at Karshi community in Abuja.

They were taken through basic courses in First Aid such as recovery position for conscious and unconscious victims, Cardio Pulmonary Resuscitation (CPR), and bleeding among others.

Mr Hassan Shettima, the National President of KOPI, said that the training was to equip tricycle operators with basic First Aid knowledge in order to curb avoidable deaths resulting from road traffic accidents.

According to him, the numbers of tricycle operators and commuters are increasing across the FCT, and there is need to build their awareness and confidence to know what to do in emergency situations.

“Tricycles constitute about one-third of commercial transportation in many parts of Abuja, including its suburbs.

“Having the operators trained on first aid will readily provide quickest response to casualties and avoid delayed assistance in emergency situations on our roads.

“Knowledge of First Aid, especially by road users, has over the years proven to be very effective, safe and simple, and that is what we want for these operators of Keke,” he said.

Shettima explained that the training, which was first its kind for tricycle operators in the territory, would be sustained and extended to other quarters for increased participation.

He, therefore, commended officials of the Red Cross for the training opportunity, while urging continuity to enable other members of the group participates in it.

Mrs Jane Nnena, the NRCS officer, who handled the sessions, told NAN that the training would prepare the volunteers to be stakeholders in saving lives of road users.

According to her, First Aid is provided to preserve life, prevent the condition from worsening, or to promote recovery.

She explained that the two-day training would cover how to handle Breathing, Bleeding, Burns, choking and fracture of the bone, among others other accident situations.

“First Aid is the assistance given to any person suffering from sudden illness or injury before a professional medical service is administered.

“Training affords a person the opportunity to provide care for accident victims, thereby saving lives, protecting them from further injury for safe transport to the hospital.

“Accidents and sudden illnesses could occur at work places, homes, schools or the market place, hence the need for training and provision of First Aid kits,” she noted.

Nnena noted that the knowledge of First Aid should be acquired by every individual in the society, irrespective of their status, to enhance humanitarian action among members of the public.