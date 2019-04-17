<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Rector, Federal Polytechnic, Damaturu, Dr Usman Maijama’a Kallamu, has called on the newly established North East Development Commission to make education a leading priority to address the high level of illiteracy in the sub region.

Dr Maijama’a made the appeal on Tuesday in Damaturu while interacting with newsmen on the progress being made in the 2 years of his post-insurgency administration in institution.

The rector commended the Federal government for its decision to establish the commission, noting that much need to done to address quantum of destructions suffered by educational institutions in the region.

According to him, enrolment figure in institution at peak of the insurgency was a little above seven hundred but this year has risen over two thousand due to the return of peace in the state.

He declared that all courses run by the institution have been fully accredited while new ones have been introduced to meet the demand of the applicants.

He revealed that the institution with support from TETFUND has built, reconstruct and renovate various structures to create conducive teaching and learning environment for students and teachers alike.

“With the expansion in structures, new courses like Urban and Regional Planning, Marketing, Public Administration and agricultural engineering and computer engineering were introduced at ND level. While Civil, electrical, mechanical engineering and physics and electronics were introduced at HND level,” he said.

On security, the rector said the institution was collaborating with security agencies to ensure secured and peaceful learning atmosphere.

The rector also appealed for more interventions to enable the institution meets its developmental dreams.