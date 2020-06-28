



The Rector of Rufus Giwa Polytechnic, Owo, Ondo State, Mr Gani Ogundahunsi, has denied the report that the polytechnic was planning to retire staffers who had turned 60 years old in December 2019.

This was contained in rejoinder signed by Mr. Samuel Ojo, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the institution, and made available to newsmen on Sunday in Akure, the state capital.

The rejoinder was issued to clear the air on some issues raised in a report by a national daily.

The rejoinder reads inter alia: “The attention of Management has been drawn to your publication titled ” -Ondo poly Rector, Others Risk Jail Terms For Slashing Salary —‘ issued on Saturday,27th June,2020.

“It has become imperative to write this REJOINDER to correct the wrong information passed to the public as reflected in your newspaper.

“The publication to all intent and purposes are mere figment of the imagination of those who volunteered the information.

“To put the records straight, it is a known fact that the reduction of subvention predated the administration of Arakunrin Odunayo Akeredolu (SAN) and since the inception of his regime, the institution has been receiving her subvention like any other institution regularly to date.





“It might interest the public to note that Governor Olusegun Mimiko-led administration left behind 9 months outstanding salary which the present administration has reduced to 4 months.

“The Management of the institution is made up of law-abiding citizens and literate enough to appreciate that issues before the court should be left for that jurisdiction to ensure justice for all.

“It is unthinkable for an academic institution to live and strive on rumours. The retirement age of 65 years has never been an issue for a debate. It is a spurious claim that the retirement age is undergoing a review when the institution had adopted its approval back to 2013.

“The welfare of staff has been a priority to the management and the 70% salary payment was borne out of the drastic effects of this corona virus and lack of funds as a result of a drop in the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) and it is hoped that the fortunes of the institution will bounce back for the comfort of all.

“I want the reading public to ignore the misinformation given in the said publication.

“The authority hereby declare unequivocally that it shall continue to uphold the acts that guide the operations of the polytechnic without fear or favour.

“We hereby enjoin the men of the fourth estate of the realm to contact us for clarification on any issue as we operate an open door policy.”