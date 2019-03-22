



The rector of the Kogi State Polytechnic, Lokoja, Prof. Mohammed Atureta, has decried what he described as the prevalence of various acts of indiscipline among Nigerian youths.

Atureta, a professor of mathematics, who pointed at the ugly trend during the matriculation ceremony performed for the 3,200 new National Diploma (ND) and Higher National Diploma (HND) students of the school, lamented that cherished national virtues were being lost to myriads of social vices.

He said that the school, as a reformist institution, will do all within its powers to deliver on its responsibility of molding its students into future leaders.

He commended the efforts of the Visitor to the polytechnic, Governor Yahaya Bello, for his support to the institution, despite dwindling state resources, and for providing the secured environment for learning, through his zero tolerance agenda for insecurity.

“It is our responsibility to mold you as youths into future leaders. However, it is regrettable to state that the high incidence of indiscipline among Nigerian youths is worrisome.

“The great virtues of hard work, dedication to studies, honesty, integrity and morality have been lost to social vices like indecency, list for money, lukewarm attitude to studies and various shades of immortality.

“This polytechnic is a reformist institution where youths are prepared to face the challenges of life, such as unemployment after graduation.

“In this regard, I will implore each one of you to take advantage of our entrepreneurship programmes by picking up training in one vocation,” said the rector.