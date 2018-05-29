A Catholic priest and rector of the Sacred Heart Minor Seminary, Jalingo, Taraba State, Rev. Fr. Emma T. Atsue, has narrated how the attack on the seminary took place on Monday morning.

Atsue, who shared the details on his Facebook page, said that he had the permission of the Bishop of Jalingo Diocese, Most Reverend Charles Hammawa, to share the narrative.

Atsue, whose Facebook bio described as a ‘Formator in the Catholic’ said that the attack on the Sacred Heart Minor Seminary took place around 12:30 am on Monday.

He said, “It was carried out by “sophisticated armed Fulani herdsmen (at least we heard their conversation).

“They shot sporadically at the rector’s residence, broke window glasses in the process (littered live bullets were collected by Police) windscreen of one of the vehicles belonging to one of the priests.”

He continued: “They shot and injured one of the priests, Rev. Fr. Cornelius Kobah on the leg, beat up Fr. Stephen Bakari.

“From their conversation, we were able to understand that their grievances against us was that the security men in the seminary have been challenging their decision to graze right inside the seminary — around the classes, football field, laundry, etc.

“They said even inside the church, if they see grass, their cows will graze.

“Normalcy has temporarily been restored, thanks to the prompt response from the Nigerian Police, Army, Civil Defense and local vigilante.

“All our students are complete, none is missing. Two of them who were showing them the way to the Father’s house suffered injuries from the sticks of the herdsmen.

“I had a meeting with the officials of the Parents Teachers Association and the bishop has approved one week break for the seminarians to enable them manage the trauma for a while and to show themselves to their parents that they were safe.”

Atsue concluded with a call for peace: “For now, this is the situation. Let us continue to pray for and work for peace in Nigeria.”