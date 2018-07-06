The Rector Federal Polytechnic Bida, Dr Abubakar Dzukogi, says the institution is partnering with Bartah Nigeria Limited for the construction of 500-capacity hostels at the cost of N250 million as part of its Private Public Partnership (PPP).

Dzukogi told the News Agency of Nigeria in Bida on Friday that the project, which would have 125 rooms, would be located in the polytechnic’s complex.

He said that when completed, the cost of the project would be recouped within 10 years.

The rector explained that the management of the institution had duly notified the Federal Ministry of Education about the projects.

He said that out of 16,000 students currently undergoing various courses in the polytechnic, only about 3,000 were accommodated in the institution hostels.

According to Dzukogi, most of the students are accommodated off campus, which has negative effects on their studies.

The rector said that the management of the institution had also taken measures to address the accommodation problem through collaboration with more private developers.

He called for improved funding to enable the institution to rehabilitate some of the building structures on its campus.

Dzukogi said that the entire administrative block, including the office of the rector, was in dire need of rehabilitation.

The rector also spoke of plans to sign another agreement with the same private firm to construct a community market in the polytechnic.

He said that project, if completed, would enhance the institution’s revenue generation.