The Police Service Commission has shortlisted a total of 37,062 candidates for examination in the ongoing Police recruitment exercise.

This is out of a total of 133,324 applicants who were earlier shortlisted for screening.

The examination is scheduled for Friday, May 25 at Computer Based Test Centres all over the country in the 36 states of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

The spokesperson of the Police Service Commission, Ikechukwu Ani, said “this is the next level of the recruitment exercise which began with physical and document screening on May 7, 2018.

“Successful candidates from the screening exercise have been contacted through sms and emails to attend the computer based examination in various Centres.

“Candidates who are yet to receive any invitation are required to check at the State Police Command Headquarters for the date, venue and time for the examination or the Police Service Commission portal, www.psc.org.ng.

“Candidates are required to come with their biometric and data capturing slip to the examination slip. They will not be allowed to enter the examination hall with electronic devices such as spy eye glasses, telephone hand set, calculator, wrist watches and camera.

“Persons not invited for the examination or who do not have the biometric and data capturing slips are advised to stay away from the examination centres.”

6,000 candidates are expected to be recruited at the end of the exercise.