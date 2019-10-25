<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Nigeria Police have released the names of successful candidates for the 2019 recruitment exercise.

This is despite a Federal High Court in Abuja urging that all parties stay action over the recruitment exercise until the matter brought against the Police by the Police Service Commission over the recruitment is determined.

A tweet on the Nigeria Police verified twitter handle @PoliceNG monitored by newsmen on Friday reads: “LIST OF SUCCESSFUL CANDIDATES IN THE 2019 RECRUITMENT EXERCISE INTO THE NIGERIA POLICE FORCE 24th OCTOBER, 2019

“The IGP has vetted and given approval for the release of the final and authenticated list of successful candidates who participated in the ongoing recruitment exercise into the Nigeria Police Force. Below is the list of successful candidates: https://www.npf.gov.ng/information/index.php.”

In the link, under general instructions, the successful candidates were asked to report at the Police Colleges/Training Schools indicated against their States.

“The training and documentation shall commence on Monday 28th October, 2019 and closes on Friday 1st November, 2019.

“Failure to report for Training within the stipulated time will mean that the candidate has declined the offer.

“Candidates are to report with the following items:

a. Two (2) pairs of White Shorts b. Two (2) pairs of white round neck vest c. Two (2) pairs of white canvas d. Two (2) pairs of white socks e. Two (2) white pillow cases f. Two (2) sets of white bed-sheet g. Sport wears h. Mosquito Net i. Cutlery j. Cutlass k. Broom l. Bucket m. Original and photocopies of Credentials n. Recent Passport Photograph.”

See list attached below:

POLICE COLLEGE IKEJA (LAGOS, DELTA, ONDO, OYO)

POLICE COLLEGE KADUNA (KATSINA, KADUNA)

POLICE COLLEGE MAIDUGURI (BORNO, KANO)

POLICE COLLEGE OJI RIVER (PLATEAU, ANAMBRA, BENUE, ENUGU)

POLICE TRAINING SCHOOL BAUCHI (GOMBE, TARABA, JIGAWA)

POLICE TRAINING SCHOOL BENIN (AKWA IBOM, EBONYI, IMO, ENUGU)

POLICE TRAINING SCHOOL CALABAR (CROSS RIVER, AKWA IBOM)

POLICE TRAINING SCHOOL ELEYELE (EKITI, OSUN, OYO)

POLICE TRAINING SCHOOL IKEJA (EDO)

POLICE TRAINING SCHOOL ILORIN (KWARA, OYO, FCT ABUJA)

POLICE TRAINING SCHOOL IPERU (OGUN, OSUN)

POLICE TRAINING SCHOOL JOS (JIGAWA, YOBE, ADAMAWA)

POLICE TRAINING SCHOOL MAKURDI (NIGER, NASARAWA, BAUCHI)

POLICE TRAINING SCHOOL MINNA (KADUNA, ADAMAWA, ZAMFARA)

POLICE TRAINING SCHOOL NEKEDE (EBONYI, ABIA)

POLICE TRAINING SCHOOL NONWA-TAI (AKWA IBOM, RIVERS, BAYELSA)

POLICE TRAINING SCHOOL OYIN AKOKO (KOGI, EDO, NIGER)

POLICE TRAINING SCHOOL SOKOTO (KEBBI, SOKOTO)