The Nigeria Police have invited, for medical screening, candidates who passed the nationwide recruitment examination conducted on Friday by the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB).

According to the list published on the Nigeria police website, https://psc.org.ng/candidateslist/, the candidates were directed to go for the screening at the zonal police headquarters in their state of origin between May 31 and June 3.

Recall the candidates for police recruitment wrote the qualifying examination nationwide on May 25 being part of the series of tests for their enlistment into the Nigeria Police Force (NPF).

Out of the 37,000 candidates that wrote the examination, only 5, 107 candidates were shortlisted for the medical screening, a check revealed.

Out of the 5,253 candidates, Kano State had the highest number of 308 candidates who made the recruitment process to the screening stage while Katsina followed suit with 238 candidates.

Oyo came third with 225 candidates, Akwa Ibom came fourth with 194 candidates while 189 candidates were selected from Borno State. Jigawa state also had 189 candidates.

Also, Abia had 114, Adamawa 140, Anambra, 146 candidates. Bauchi, 133, Benue 157, Cross River 122, Delta 166, Ebonyi 91, Edo 125, Enugu 119, Imo 181, Kaduna 161, Kebbi 144, Kogi 140, Kwara 110, Lagos 136, Niger had 169.

In Ogun state, 140 candidates were shortlisted for the stage, Ondo had 125, Osun 211, Plateau 116, Rivers 138, Sokoto 161.

Taraba had 112. Yobe had 110 and Zamfara had 99.

Some states had low number of candidates including FCT with 42 candidates, Bayelsa had 54 candidates, Gombe 75 and Ekiti 84.