The Police Service Commission has released the list of successful candidates in the recent Police Constable Recruitment.

It directed all successful candidates to check their names at their various State Police Command Headquarters for the Institutions where they are to be trained.

It added that the date of commencement of training is Friday 8th June, 2018, noting that resumption closes on 13th June, 2018 in all the training schools.

“Failure to report at the Training Schools by 13th of June, 2018 will mean that the Candidate have declined the offer,” it said.

According to www.psc.org.ng, below is the approved number of recruits from each state:

1. Abia – 132

2. Adamawa – 221

3. A’Ibom – 302

4. Anambra – 164

5. Bauchi – 278

6. Bayelsa – 50

7. Benue – 304

8. Borno – 214

9. C’River – 168

10. Delta – 177

11. Ebonyi – 105

12. Edo – 185

13. Ekiti – 94

14. Enugu – 150

15. FCT – 57

16. Gombe – 120

17. Imo – 218

18. Jigawa – 197

19. Kaduna – 213

20. Kano – 280

21. Katsina – 238

22. Kebbi – 140

23. Kogi – 240

24. Kwara – 129

25. Lagos – 141

26. Nasarawa – 145

27. Niger – 346

28. Ogun – 142

29. Ondo – 147

30. Osun – 204

31. Oyo – 226

32. Plateau – 156

33. Rivers – 137

34. Sokoto – 144

35. Taraba – 128

36. Yobe – 100

37. Zamfara – 99

Visit https://psc.org.ng/candidateslist/ to view full list.