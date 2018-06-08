The Police Service Commission has released the list of successful candidates in the recent Police Constable Recruitment.
It directed all successful candidates to check their names at their various State Police Command Headquarters for the Institutions where they are to be trained.
It added that the date of commencement of training is Friday 8th June, 2018, noting that resumption closes on 13th June, 2018 in all the training schools.
“Failure to report at the Training Schools by 13th of June, 2018 will mean that the Candidate have declined the offer,” it said.
According to www.psc.org.ng, below is the approved number of recruits from each state:
1. Abia – 132
2. Adamawa – 221
3. A’Ibom – 302
4. Anambra – 164
5. Bauchi – 278
6. Bayelsa – 50
7. Benue – 304
8. Borno – 214
9. C’River – 168
10. Delta – 177
11. Ebonyi – 105
12. Edo – 185
13. Ekiti – 94
14. Enugu – 150
15. FCT – 57
16. Gombe – 120
17. Imo – 218
18. Jigawa – 197
19. Kaduna – 213
20. Kano – 280
21. Katsina – 238
22. Kebbi – 140
23. Kogi – 240
24. Kwara – 129
25. Lagos – 141
26. Nasarawa – 145
27. Niger – 346
28. Ogun – 142
29. Ondo – 147
30. Osun – 204
31. Oyo – 226
32. Plateau – 156
33. Rivers – 137
34. Sokoto – 144
35. Taraba – 128
36. Yobe – 100
37. Zamfara – 99
Visit https://psc.org.ng/candidateslist/ to view full list.