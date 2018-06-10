The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has commenced the training of successful candidates from the recent recruitment exercise sanctioned by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Force Public Relations Officer (PRO), ACP Moshood Jimoh, in a statement Sunday, said this is consequent upon the release of names of successful candidates by the Police Service Commission (PSC).

Jimoh said the training commenced on Friday, June 8, 2018 in all designated police training institutions across the country.

He stressed that the resumption and documentation closes on Wednesday, June 13, 2018.

“The Nigeria Police Force wishes to inform all candidates that participated in the medical screening test held between 1st – 3rd June, 2018 in the just concluded recruitment screening exercise into the Nigeria Police Force that training for all successful candidates commences on Friday, 8th June 2018 in all designated Police Training Institutions across the country,” he stated.

The Force PRO said that successful candidates have been notified through text messages and via email.

He however asked those who did not receive the message to check for their names and training institution through the NPF and PSC websites.

Jimoh said that the list of successful candidates and their respective training institutions are displayed at every state command headquarters in the 36 states and the FCT.

On the training requirement, he directed the prospective recruits to come along with pairs of white shorts, pairs of white round neck vest, pairs of white canvas, pairs of white socks, white pillow cases, pairs of bed sheets, sport wears, mosquito net, cutleries, brooms, cutlass, and other personal effects. They are expected to come along with their certificates, credentials and 16 recent passport photographs.

“Resumption and documentation closes on 13th June, 2018 in all the training schools. Prospective recruits are expected to arrive the training institutions before the expiration of the date,” he said.

He warned that failure to report at the training schools by June 13, 2018 means that such candidate has declined his/her offer for recruitment into the Nigeria Police Force.