<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Nigerian Navy, NN, Monday declared that the aptitude test for the 2019 recruitment exercise will hold on April 13, in 30 centres across the nation.

Naval spokesman, Commodore Suleman Dahun in a statement said applicants should visit www.joinnigeriannavy.com for names of shortlisted candidates.

He added, “Candidates are to report by 8:00 am at their chosen centres selected during the online registration as indicated against their names.

“Candidates will not be allowed to write the aptitude test in any Centre other than their chosen centre.

“Candidates are to come along with HB pencil, eraser and print out of the application form showing particulars of candidates”.