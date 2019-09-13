<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde has wooed banks’ executives to assist the government in ensuring that looted funds are recovered.

He said the funds would be used for development.

The governor vowed to recover looted funds, saying they should be kept in a special bank account for the use of the state.

He spoke when he hosted the management of Unity Bank Plc at the Governor’s Office, Agodi, Ibadan.

According to him, the account will be made open to everybody to prevent the recovered money from being looted again.

The Managing Director of the bank, Mrs. Toyin Somefun, said the purpose of the visit was to request for partnership with the new administration under Governor Makinde.

Relief yesterday came the way of thousands of people who had expressed concern about the future of the first Technical University (Tech-U) in Ibadan, Oyo State, as Governor Makinde assured of his support to the institution.

The university was established by the former Governor Abiola Ajimobi administration, but some of his legacies are being cancelled or altered by the new government.

Tech-U is a fee-paying institution, but with scholarship offered by the state government and other funders.

Makinde said his administration would support the institution.

He spoke when members of the Governing Council of the university visited him.

The governor, who received the team led by the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Council, Prof. Oyewusi Ibidapo-Obe, noted that he was impressed with the calibre of professionals, who constituted the council.

He said: “Looking at the composition of the Council, I can say you are men and women of great accomplishment that is beyond the ordinary. You are some of the best we can get around.

“When we were dissolving boards, we made an exception to Tech-U, because we looked at the profile of the people involved and we were convinced that you are there on merit.

“If I were to choose members of the Council, I would have also chosen the majority of you. We gave exception for Tech-U because of the work you’re doing for Oyo State.”

Makinde said he exercised caution on the university because he wanted more information on its ownership profile.

Noting the dire financial state of the state, he encouraged the university management to embark on a sustainability drive that would sustain the vision for which it was established.