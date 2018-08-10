The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has promised to fish out, soon, perpetrators of multiple registration in Adamawa for prosecution.

Mr Kasim Gaidam, the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in the state, gave the promise in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Yola on Friday.

Gaidam expressed worry over multiple registration by some people in the state, adding that such development would not be allowed to continue.

“As the last minute for the suspension of the Continuous Voters Registration (CVR) approaches, the commission has noticed multiple registration in the state.

“According to our data verification system, we have found so many duplication of registration.

“The case is so much in the state and the commission will close the registration on Aug. 17, 2018,” Gaidam said.

He, however, said that at least, 353, 000 eligible voters had registered in the CVR in the state.

The REC, who disclosed that about 200,000 Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) were awaiting collection in the state, appealed to owners to come and collect them.