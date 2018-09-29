Mrs. Rebecca Nathan Sharibu, whose daughter, Leah, was abducted by Boko Haram terrorists in February, says that she needs her back alive and not monetary compensation from the Federal Government.

Mrs. Sharibu called on President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to intervene urgently before Leah is killed in October based on the threat by Boko Haram.

She disclosed this on Saturday during an interview with journalists after a prayer session organised by Rev. Gideon Para-Mallam and Apostle Chris Bature, held at NIFES office, Jos, Plateau State.

Rebecca wept profusely over the recent threat issued by the terror group that they will be forced to kill Leah by October if the Federal Government failed to pay their ransom demand.

“I want to appreciate all Nigerians over their prayers and collective struggle towards the release of my daughter, Leah Sharibu,” a distraught Mrs. Sharibu stated.

“I want to call on President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and the entire Federal Government functionaries to put more effort to release my daughter from the Boko Haram captivity.

“This girl was abducted with her friends on 9 February, 2018; and not more than one month later her colleagues were released. Today my daughter is 7 months in the Boko Haram captivity. Government should try and secure her freedom,” Mrs. Sharibu pleaded in tears.

“I don’t know what she did that they refuse to release her.

“Money is not my problem. I am begging them to do their best and secure the freedom of my daughter alive – this is my sincere cry. I want the United Nations to intervene in this matter. I know how people have been sympathetic to my family. I want the United Nations and the international community to put more pressure on the Federal Government to release my daughter.

“We have received a threat that, with effect from October 1, Boko Haram will start killing and we are approaching October. I am begging Government, I am begging President Buhari, to have mercy on Leah, have mercy on me and the father of Leah and release Leah from Boko Haram captivity.”

Leah’s father, Nathaniel, who spoke to journalists by phone, said life has become miserable without Leah in the family.

“Leah’s younger brother Donald has been asking everyday, ‘when will Leah come back?’. This is a difficult question to answer. Life has become miserable without Leah in the family. We are begging President Muhammadu Buhari to help us release Leah from Boko Haram – we want nothing more than that,” Mr. Sharibu said.