United States Diplomatic Mission to Nigeria has given reasons why it closed Consular services temporarily in its Abuja office.

The closure by the US included provision of regular services for visa and American Citizen Services, in Abuja.

In a statement issued by the Public Affairs Section, Embassy of the United States of America, Abuja, the US said the development was due to reasons beyond its control.

The Embassy, however, did not state the specific reasons that led to the temporary closure of the consular services.

“Due to reasons beyond our control, we are temporarily unable to provide regular services for visa and American Citizen Services in Abuja, but other offices within the Embassy remain open,” the statement read.

The Embassy, however, said consular functions at the US Consulate in Lagos were not affected and will continue.

“Until further notice, applicants are encouraged to contact the Consular Office in Lagos for immediate emergency travel.

“Please monitor the Facebook and Webpage of the US Embassy for updates on consular operations. Scheduled visa and ACS applicants for Abuja will be contacted for rescheduling.

“American citizens in northern Nigeria with emergency services needs should continue to contact the after-hours emergency number for Abuja at 09461-4000 and press “0” to go to the operator to request assistance.

“We regret the inconvenience this has caused to our applicants and hope to resume operations soon,” the Embassy added.