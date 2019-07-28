<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Real Madrid has been active in the transfer market so far, having witnessed some new arrivals in the club, the former European Champions have also ship out some players to free up space in the team.

This time Real Madrid has allowed Javi Sanchez to join Real Valladolid on a season-long loan deal, he follows the footsteps of Sergio Reguilion who was a loan to Sevilla, another Real Madrid players who left on loan is Dani Ceballos and Jesus Vallejo to Arsenal and Wolverhampton respectively.

The 23-year-old graduated from the youth rank to the senior team, where he played in one LaLiga Santander game, three in the Champions League and two more in the Copa del Rey, though he has largely featured for the Castilla side.

Sanchez has played 70 games for Castilla in the last four seasons, scoring eight goals in the process, he will be officially presented by his new club on Tuesday at the Estadio Jose Zorrilla.