Real Madrid fans failed to hail to their new signing Eden Hazard during his presentation on Thursday evening at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu.

The fan at the Stadium made their feelings known to the club directors during the presentation of Hazard as the crowd chanted the name of Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe.

The French star Mbappe has been linked with a move to Los Blancos and he was the subject of chants from 50,000 fans inside the Bernabeu.

“We want Mbappe! We want Mbappe!” And president Florentino Perez knows that he needs to get the fans what they need in a bid to please them.

PSG directors are reluctant to sanction the sale of the World Cup winner this summer, Real Madrid could wait till next summer to make another attempt again if they can’t sign him this summer.