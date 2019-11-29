<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

His Love Foundation, the charity arm of The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), has re-launched ‘It New To Me Charity Shop’, a charity shop established by the foundation to cater to the needs of people and the lower rungs of society.

The foundation also unveiled two more centres in Ikorodu and Akoka in Lagos State.

The re-launch and unveiling event took place at headquarters of the foundation on Victoria Island, Lagos, on November 25, 2019.

Mrs. Olubukola Aneke, the coordinator of the shops, said the charity shop sells new and fairly used clothes, household items in over three shops located across Lagos State – Victoria Island, Akoka-Yaba, Ikorodu, to impact the lives of people regardless of religion or ethnicity.

She stated that this is achieved by retailing donated items given by friends, families and church members to generate funds for charity works at subsidies rates.

In his remarks, Pastor Idowu Iluyomade, who heads the CSR unit of the RCCG Worldwide and also Special Assistant to the General Overseer on CSR Matters, emphasised giving, adding that His Love Foundation gives attention to details by providing for those who do not have enough in society.