The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), is creating a niche in employment generation, through its wealth and skills acquisition training workshops.

This the church is doing besides its vision and mission of winning souls for Jesus Christ. To this end, the graduation ceremony of the second set of skills acquisition programme was held recently, where 1051 persons graduated.

The Pastor-in-Charge (PIC) of New Life Province, Federal Capital Territory (FCT2), Kubwa, a satellite town of Abuja, Pastor David Adewuyi, said the aim of the RCCG’s social responsibility is to kick out all forms of unemployment, idleness and the innumerable social vices currently plaguing the society.

Adewuyi, made this known at the graduation ceremony for the 1051 graduands who participated in the one-month skills acquisition and hands-on training workshop in diverse socioeconomic areas.

Adewuyi said this is geared towards making participants take their destinies in their hands and ultimately live fulfilled lives.

According to the provincial pastor, the initiative is part of fulfilling the global vision of the RCCG ministry.

He said: “The Lord laid in the heart of our General Overseer, Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, to have a section which will be referred to as Church Social Responsibility (CSR).

“The wealth creation and skill acquisition programmes, drew participants from other churches and across cultural and religious groups.

The courses were streamlined into: bakery, slippers/sandals making, phone/computer repairs, cream/soap/insecticide production/tailoring/graphic/web/design, tailoring, generator/auto repairs, beads/gele/clothes design, events planning and entrepreneurship among others.

Coordinators of the workshop, Pastors Steve Oluyombo and Olaniran Bello, while reinforcing the PIC’s assertion averred that the church has become the last refuge where the under-privilege and poor in the society seek succor.

Oluyombo, an Assistant Pastor APIC and Zonal Pastor expressed joy that 1051 Nigerians including housewives, unemployed youths and even employed graduates, successfully completed the empowerment programme.

Wife of PIC, Mrs. Dorothy Adewuyi, urged married women who are employed to take advantage of the wealth creation initiative of the church, adding that women are supposed to be supportive of their husbands and families.

She said: “As you aware these days, the man’s salary and means of livelihood might not be sufficient enough to carry on with the responsibilities of the family, so this is a good thing.”