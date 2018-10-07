



The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) the Solid Rock Parish, Lagos Province 40 of Region 19 recently donated a block of classrooms to Ojodu Junior Primary School, Omole Estate, Lagos.

The dedication and handover ceremony was witnessed by Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State, represented by the Tutor General/Permanent Secretary, Mrs. O.O. Onadipe; the General Overseer, RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, represented by Special Assistant to the General Overseer on Mission and Pastor in charge, Region 19, Pastor Brown Oyitso; Pastor Bola Odutola, PICP in charge of Solid Rock Parish & LP 40, and his wife, among others.

In his welcome address, the Pastor in charge of Lagos Province 40, Pastor Bola Odutola said: “Education is a life-long pursuit.

We, therefore, see a need to collaborate with government in achieving excellence in our educational sector.

We believe that modern facilities not only improve a school’s physical outlook, but more importantly the learning culture.

We, therefore, hope our efforts will, among others, assist to eliminate health and safety threats posed by overcrowded classrooms.”

In his speech, Pastor Brown Oyitso said: “Our G.O. instructed us to partner with government to assist the poor, feed the poor and meet the needs of the economically marginalised in the society, especially in the neighbourhood of our parishes. CSR is the centrepiece of Christianity, according to Acts 10:38.

He commended the General Overseer, Pastor E.A Adeboye and his wife, and prayed that the Lord would bless the parish, the pastorate and members.