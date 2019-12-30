<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A United States of America (USA) based Nigerian physician, Dr. Raymond Adedapo, has decried the poor condition of service for Nigerian doctors working in the country, saying they were poorly remunerated and at the same time overworked.

Adedapo, a graduate of Ross University School of Medicine, is the founder of Oroki Family Health Clinic based in Houston. He has been living in the US since 1982.

Speaking with newsmen in Osogbo at the sideline of aceremonies marking the 30th anniversary of the demise of his mother, Alhaja Mulikat Abeni Adedapo, the physician said many of his colleagues in Nigeria were often frustrated.

Adedapo disclosed that the situation had forced many best hands in Nigeria to relocate abroad.

He also lamented that attempts by many diaspora Nigerian physicians to give back to their country were often been frustrated by bad government policy and corruption.

“Many of my colleague physicians in the US have tried at one time or the other to set up clinics in Nigeria but they were disappointed. It is first because of red Taoism and corruption. Whenever you tried to send equipment to Nigeria, they are either sold or stolen.

“Many of us would have loved to stay but we are not happy with the system. The government is not equipping the hospitals and it’s frustrating. It is like a doctor who wants to practice without having basic equipment.

“If you want to set up a clinic, you have to be discipline. In America we have specialists in all fields of medicine and we have people managing the hospital but in Nigeria, nobody is managing it,” Adedapo lamented.

Moving forward, he urged the Federal Government to strengthen its revenue base by blocking all leakage, explaining that the state of the art social facilities being enjoyed overseas are financed through tax earnings.