The Minister of Interior, Mr Rauf Aregbesola, on Friday declared that there is no rift or misgiving between him and Osun State governor, Mr Gboyega Oyetola, saying the speculation about the non-existent fight is a hoax.

Speaking in Osogbo at a reception organised for him after his turbaning ceremony as Amiru Waziril-Muminina of Osun by the Muslim community in the state at Central Mosque, Oja Oba, he attributed the absence of Oyetola during the ceremony to his trip to Saudi Arabia for lesser Hajj.

His reaction to the relationship between him and his successor (Oyetola) came shortly after he was turbaned by the Chief Imam of Osogbo, Sheik Musa Animashaun.

Aregbesola, however, explained that the renovation of the Central mosque was not carried out with his money, but that of the state government which also had the approval of the present governor, who was the Chief of Staff during his administration.

He stated, “the whole of my cabinet contributed to the successful renovation of the mosque because we took the decision collectively.

I am inaugurating this mosque in the name of the incumbent Governor, Alhaja Isiaka Adegboyega Oyetola, because his not being here was unavoidable as a result of his journey to Mecca for the Umrah.”

“We must all understand that I have no disagreement with him. We have talked today and he has contributed to the success of this programme.”

Earlier in his lecture, Professor Afeez Oladosu of the Department of Islamic Studies, University of Ibadan, appealed to Aregbesola not relent in helping the needy in the society as a way of reciprocating the blessings of God in his life.