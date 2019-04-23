<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Wife of Kogi State Governor, Mrs Rashida Bello has donated food items, baby items and cash gift to the 42-year-old mother of the quintuplets.

Bello, visited Mrs Uchenna Okeigbo, who delivered a set of five babies (quintuplets) at Federal Medical Centre (FMC) Lokoja, Kogi, after 18 years of barrenness.

Okeigbo, an indigene of Olokoro Amangbo Community, Umuahia South Local Government Area of Abia, gave birth to three boys and two girls on April 17 through a Caesarean Section.

She who gave out undisclosed cash to the parents, advised the mother to breast feed them well so that they can be very healthy.

Bello commended Dr Grace Ogoke, the Consultant, Obstetrician, Gynecologist , and the entire medical team for their professional service, stressing that the State Government would prioritise health care service for expectant mothers, to eradicate maternal and infant mortality in the state.

She urged expectant mothers to register early and diligently attend ante-natal clinics in government hospitals, for standard medical care.

Responding, Mr and Mrs James Okeigbo, thanked Bello for her kind gesture.

They prayed that God Almighty will bless her as she continues to reach out to women and children in Kogi.