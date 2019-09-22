<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to show humility and accept the bitter truth that poverty, internal conflicts, bloodletting, banditry, kidnapping, insurgency, abuse of human rights and general national insecurity have escalated under his administration.

The PDP called on the President to seek help, instead of embarking on ego trip and picking a fight with the United Nations (UN) Rapporteur, Agnes Callamard, for highlighting the grave security issues in Nigeria.

Describing the administration as “divisive, vindictive and repressive”, the PDP, in a statement on Saturday by its spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, the party said if anything, the UN Rapporteur report only reinforced the positions of other credible international bodies.

According to the main opposition party, the United States Department of State, Amnesty International (AI) and Transparency International (TI) had also reported cases of arbitrary and extra-judicial killings, illegal arrests, arbitrary detention, torture, festering violence, reported disappearances and abuse of human rights under the Buhari administration.

“Today, Nigeria is becoming one of the most insecure places to live. Citizens can no longer move freely around their country as marauders, kidnappers, insurgents and bandits take over the highways, pillage communities, kill and take citizens captive at will. By fighting persons or organizations that tell us the truth instead of seeking solutions, the Buhari Presidency is doing a great disservice to Nigerians especially those in communities being ravaged by insurgency, banditry, kidnapping and ethnic clashes.

“The PDP holds that at the moment, what ought to be paramount to the Buhari Presidency should not be the sentiments of regime image but the welfare and security of vulnerable Nigerians.

President Buhari should therefore caution his handlers on their unguarded statements on grave national issues. He should immediately accept responsibility for his failures and seek help since he has not demonstrated the capacity to effectively led a nation as complex as Nigeria at the moment. The truth can be bitter, but in its acceptance lies the solution,” PDP urged.