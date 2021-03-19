



The Nigerian Governors Wives Association has donated N100,000 to each of the two rape survivors in Zamfara.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Press Secretary to the association, Zainab Shu’aibu.

Ms Shu’aibu stated that the wife of Zamfara Governor, Aisha Matawalle, presented the money to the beneficiaries on behalf of the association.

The statement quoted Ms Matawalle to have described the gesture as the group’s modest way of empowering the survivors.





It stated that the governor’s wife, represented by the Commissioner for Women and Children Affairs, Zainab Lawal, hoped the money would help the survivors to become self-reliant.

She further lauded the contributions of the association towards ending Gender-Based Violence in the country.

Ms Matawalle was also reported to have advised women in the state to utilise the different supports given to them to secure their future economically.