A group of men engaged in a counter-protest against members of the #ChurchToo Movement who participated in a demonstration at Commonwealth of Zion Assembly over rape allegation levelled against the church’s founder, Abiodun Fatoyinbo.

Members of #ChurchToo were blocked by a human barricade of COZA members who linked arms about 150 metres from the church auditorium in Guzape, Abuja.

Aside from the linked protocol officers of the church, there were scores of agents of the Nigeria Police Force and the Department of State Services.

About an hour into the protest by #ChurchToo, the pro-Fatoyinbo group emerged with handwritten placards that read ‘We love Pastor Fatoyinbo’ and ‘Biodun is a great man,’ among others.

The members, who were said to be labourers working near the church, were allegedly paid N10,000 each by an unidentified church member.

Newsmen observed that some of them accepted N500 each from a #ChurchToo protester to surrender their placards.