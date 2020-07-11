



The Ahmadiyya Muslim Women, under the aegis of Lajna Imaillah Ahmadiyya Muslim Jamaat Nigeria (LIMAN), has condemned the high rate of rape and Gender-Based Violence against women and girls in the country.

The President of LIMAN, Hajiya Taofeeqah Fagbolade, expressed the group’s concern on Saturday in a statement issued after a Virtual meeting and training against rape and violence against women in Lagos.

Fagbolade, however, commended the efforts of the Federal Government in combating the menace, which endangered the lives of women and girls in the society.

She described rape cases across the country as sad and unfortunate, considering the vulnerable nature of women and their crucial roles in the society as homemakers and mothers.

She said “Islam frowns at any form of violence against women and regards rape as a grievous crime under the Sharia (Islamic law).

“We commend the Federal Government over last year’s launch of the sex offenders register, but there is an urgent need for government to back it up with an enabling law for penalties against perpetrators of this violent act.





“This will serve as deterrent and discourage future occurrences. We urge the House of Assemblies in the states to pass the Bill on Rape and Gender Violence,” Fagbolade said.

Fagbolade quoted the traditions of Muhammad, the Holy Prophet of Islam (SAW) on the respected status of women in Islam, stating that: “when a Muslim girl is born, she becomes the reason for her father to enter Jannah (paradise).

“When she grows up and marries a man, she completes half of the religion of her man. And when she becomes a mother , paradise lies under feet for her children,” she said.

She then canvassed for special care for women and girls, and never be regarded as objects of ridicule or molestation.

The president admonished parents, guardians and religious leaders to join the fight against the scourge of rape by sensitising their children and wards.

She urged parents to teach their children the negative implications of rape and its effects on the victims.