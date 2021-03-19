



The management of Covenant University has sacked a Randy, lecturer, Dr. Stephen Ukenna, who was arrested for allegedly raping a 17 year old student in his office.

Ukenna was dismissed with immediate effect by the Chancellor and President of the University’s board, Bishop David Oyedepo.

Ukenna, who joined the services of the university in 2017, was a lecturer in the Department of Business Management.

He was arrested by the operatives of the Ota Area Police Command in Ogun state on 11th March for “forcefully having unlawful carnal knowledge” of his student.





The arrest followed a report by the parents of the victim.

A statement by spokesman of the Ogun State Police Command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said Ukenna had lured the girl into his office on the pretense that he wanted to plan a surprise birthday party for her close friend.

“But on getting to the lecturer’s office, he locked the office door and forcefully had sex with her on top of the table in his office. Upon the report, the Area Commander Ota, Acp Muyideen Obe sent his men to arrest the lecturer. He admitted having the unlawful sex”, the statement said.