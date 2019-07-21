<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Embattled Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA) has launched a fightback over allegations that he raped celebrity photographer Mrs. Busola Dakolo some 16 years ago.

Fatoyinbo has fired a petition to Police Inspector General Mohammed Adamu alleging criminal conspiracy, falsehood, mischief and threat to life by his accuser, Busola and her husband Timi Dakolo.

The Police, acting on the petition, yesterday stormed the couple’s residence in Lagos ostensibly to serve on the couple a letter inviting them for interrogation on the Fatoyinbo petition.

But the couple claimed that the armed policemen they saw meant more than that.

The intention, according to friends of the Dakolos, was to whisk them to Abuja.

The first alarm was raised by Timi Dakolo at about 5pm yesterday when he went on his verified Instagram page to draw attention to the presence of “strange men at house with guns.”

The information spread like wildfire.

Interestingly, among those to respond were operatives of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) who were deployed to the scene for a rescue mission.

On getting there, however, they found that the ‘strange men at house with guns’ were actually policemen from the Special Tactical Squad (STS) under the office of the IG.

A source close to the couple told newsmen that they were surprised at the twist of the case, wondering what happened to the report Busola made at the Force Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (FCIID) Alagbon Lagos.

“She went there to make a complaint. The pastor never honoured the invitation but now, he turned around to write a petition against her and policemen came to their house to arrest them? What a country!” He said.

When newsmen called the singer’s telephone, a woman picked it and declined comments on the issue. She said: “I am sorry I cannot comment on the issue. It is only Timi that can speak on it and he is busy now that is why he has not been picking his phone.”

Efforts to get official statement from police spokesman Frank Mba, a Deputy Commissioner (DCP) were unsuccessful at the time of the report. But a source said the police will issue a statement on it soon.

The Police letter of invitation with reference number AR: 3000/IGP.SEC/STS/FHQ/ABJ.ADM/VOL.14/136 of July 18 and signed by DSP Ibrahim Agu, reads: “This office is investigating a case of criminal conspiracy, falsehood, mischief and threat to life that your name was mentioned. You are kindly requested to interview the undersigned officer on 23/07/19 by 1000hrs for fact findings through DSP Ibrahim Agu with telephone number 08037864191.”

The three policemen bearing the letter came in a white bus with number plate BR932ASF.

It was gathered that the cops had earlier logged in their presence at the police station in the neighbourhood before going to the couple’s home where they were allegedly denied entry.

Timi Dakolo in an update last night on his face off with the police said he and his wife would not be intimidated by the security agency.

His words: “Our lawyers had told us to get ready for this letter. We have long been ready for this type of institutionalized intimidation and dirtiness. Investigating officials have frustrated as a result of underhand delay? Dirty bloggers are fabricating things that cover the truth, going to the IG’s people under dark to force this case to be posted to Abuja? Now this: a false investigation in Abuja when our own petition filed since June has not been answered and NO INVITATION HAS BEEN MADE TO THE ACCUSED IN A RAPE CASE????! NOT ONE MOVEMENT TOWARDS JUSTICE??? Rubbishing the legal and criminal system?

“And sending a busload of questionable armed “policemen” and shady men lying in wait to intimidate my wife and children today, forcing their way into my home? Is that how the REAL police delivers a letter? This is best you can do? This is why all the hurting women and families haven’t come out with HORRIBLE THINGS DONE TO THEM???!! You picked the wrong one and you picked the wrong time. Nigerians are more awake than you think. I will fight for my wife and my children -it’s the promise I made with my life and one I intend to keep I will defend them from the unrelenting attack of a weak man who thinks he can use money and power to cover for all of his crimes. Like I said, we have since been ready.”