The Zamfara State Government has established 289 centres for feeding of the less privileged Muslims in the state during the Ramadan period.

The Chairman of the State’s Ramadan Feeding Committee, Alhaji Aminu Dankwangila, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Gusau.

Dankwangila, who is the Special Adviser to the state governor on Zamfara Comprehensive Agricultural Revolution Programme (ZACAREP), said that out of the 289 centres 238 were established in Gusau and its environs.

“The remaining 51 centres were established across the 17 emirates in the state, three centers per each emirate.

“In each of these centres, we provide Ramadan breakfast for 70 people, we provide various delicious foods in each of these centres every day,” he said.

According to him, the gesture is aimed at assisting the needy in the holy month of Ramadan.

Dankwangila said that the state government under the leadership of Alhaji Abdul’aziz Yari through the ministry for Religious Affairs has been providing this service every year.

He urged members of the feeding committee and food vendors to ensure fairness and justice while discharging their duties.