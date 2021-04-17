



Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara, on Friday, visited the Gusau Central Market to assess the prices of foodstuff and other essential commodities.

The visit was part of the governor’s efforts to ensure a reduction in foodstuff prices during the Ramadan fast.

This is contained in a statement issued by the governor’s spokesperson Yusuf Idris on Friday.

Matawalle, who interacted with traders in the market, asked for the prices of various food items and other essential commodities.

The governor advised grain sellers in the market to consider reducing prices, considering the level of hardship being experienced by the people.

Matawalle said as Muslims, there is the need to assist one another in order to make people carry out the obligatory fast with ease and that this could be achieved if the food items were affordable.





He reminded them that by doing this, the traders could also earn Allah’s abundant rewards.

During the price assessment visit, Matawalle also purchased 10 bags of local rice for his personal consumption and urged people to patronise local products for the purpose of boosting the state’s economy and that of the nation at large.

He assured that his administration would continue to support traders with what was required to improve their businesses.

The governor appreciated the traders for quoting affordable prices on their commodities.

The governor was accompanied on the visit by the Commissioners for Commerce, Sufiyanu Yuguda; and Environment and Solid Mineral Development, Nura Isah, as well as some senior government officials.

He was received and conducted round by the market leaders.