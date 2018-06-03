The Zamfara State Deputy Governor, Malam Ibrahim Wakkala, has donated clothes to over 10,000 needy persons and people with disabilities in the state.

Distributing the materials to the beneficiaries at his residence in Gusau weekend, Wakkala said the donation was his own personal assistance to the needy to enable them celebrate the Sallah festival with ease.

He said the gesture was in line with the Islamic teaching that lays emphasis on assistance to the needy especially in the month of Ramadan.

“This is part of my personal activities in this month to provide food and clothing materials to the needy in order to assist them to fast, worship and celebrate sallah with ease.

“As Muslims, we all know in the Holy Quran that the Almighty Allah has commanded and encouraged us to give out assistance to the needy during this holy month of Ramadan,” he said.

He called on well meaning individuals and political office holders to provide similar assistance to the people in their respective communities.

According to him, such assistance would go a long way in reducing hardship among the people.

“In 2017, I provided similar assistance to over 5,000 widows and considering the increase of the needy, this was increased to 10,000 this year.

“I am giving out 7,000 sets of clothes for widows and female orphans and 3,000 sets for men. I will also distribute 700 sets of clothes to orphans in my neighbourhood.’’ he added.

Wakkala therefore called on Muslims to use the Ramadan period to pray for peace to continue to reign in the state and the country at large.