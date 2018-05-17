President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday joined Muslim faithful at a mosque located inside the Presidential Villa, Abuja, for the Ramadan Tafsir — the translation and explanation of the Holy Quran.

According to a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, the session started with the Chief Imam, Abdulwaheed Abubakar, thanking Allah for healing Buhari of the ailment that kept him away from the country throughout the Ramadan fast of last year.

Shehu said, “At the mosque in the Aso Rock Villa, Abuja, the Chief Imam, Abdulwaheed Abubakar opened the exercise with gratitude to Allah for freeing the President of the ailment that kept him away from the country throughout this period last year.

“He wished President Buhari full health and the energy he needs to discharge the requirements of his office.

“The Imam thanked Nigerians for their prayers for the President and the nation, urging them to submit to the will of their creator.

“Imam Abdulwaheed also prayed to Allah for peaceful elections in the coming year.”