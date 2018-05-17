Senate President Bukola Saraki has felicitated with Muslims in the country for another opportunity afforded by the commencement of the Ramadan which is aimed at strengthening their devotion to the Almighty Allah.

Saraki in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Yusuph Olaniyonu, in Abuja, also urged the entire Muslim Ummah to use the period to pray for continuous unity and peaceful coexistence in the country.

He noted that, “the commencement of fasting has yet provided us with rare and unique opportunity to fervently pray over the security situation of the country and call on Allah to help us restore sanity and love among our country men and women.

“Nigerians, Muslims in particular, should make use of this opportunity to pray for the end of insecurity and other violent crimes threatening our existence both as a people and nation.”

He noted that Ramadan was a unique and special period for Muslims around the world to renew their faith in the Almighty Allah, deepen their worship and practicalise the injunctions of the Holy Quran in their daily lives.

“May Almighty Allah be praised for another unique opportunity to fast and pray in obedience to the dictates of the Holy Quran, which is to fulfill one of the five pillars of Islam, through family and congregational prayers, sharing of Iftar meals and being generous to the less fortunate around us.

“Apart from being a time to assist the weak, vulnerable and less fortunate among us, let us utilise this period to pray for continuous peace and unity in the country because with Allah’s help all our individual and national challenges are surmountable,” he said.

He urged all Muslims to strictly observe the injunctions of the Holy Quran as they pertain to their conduct and personal disposition during the holy month in order to benefit maximally from the fasting exercise.

NAN reports that Nigerian Muslims joined their counterparts across the world to commence the Ramadan fast on Thursday.

The Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs which announced the sighting of the crescent moon marking the start of the Islamic month.

During Ramadan, Muslims are expected to fast from dawn to sunset, abstaining from food and water.