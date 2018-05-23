Sen. Abu Ibrahim (APC Katsina South) has distributed bags of rice, millet, sugar and other items valued at a total of about N33.5 million to party supporters from his constituency, across 11 local government areas in the Funtua zone of Katsina State.

Sen. Ibrahim said the gesture was designed to enable beneficiaries have stress-free Ramadan fasting.

Distributing the commodities on behalf of the Senator at Musawa, the APC Funtua zone Vice Chairman, Alhaji Bala Abubakar Musawa, said the measure would go a long way in cushioning the effects of Ramadan on the people and urged the communities to ensure judicious distribution of the items.

Apart from the party supporters, Musawa said that the Ramadan largesse was equally extended to Imams of the Juma’at mosques at the headquarters of each of the 11 local governments as well as to the district heads.

He lauded the Senator’s initiative describing it as first of its kind in the state while Governor Aminu Bello Masari in a message he sent at the ceremony urged all elected representatives in the state to emulate the kind gesture of Senator Abu Ibrahim.

Governor Masari who was represented by his Special Assistant, Special Duties, Alhaji Shamsu Sule Funtua, also urged members of the APC to remain united as activities for the 2019 general election would soon pick up.