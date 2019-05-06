President Muhammadu Buhari has called on Muslims to pray for the peace, progress and prosperity of Nigeria.
In a statement by Garba Shehu, his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Buhari said: “Islam is a religion of peace that upholds the values of tolerance and mutual coexistence without a place for hatred and violence.”
The President also called for religious harmony in the country, stressing the need for Muslims to use the fasting period to build a relationship of friendship with fellow citizens of other faith.
He also prayed for the continued peace, progress, and the wellbeing of the country.
