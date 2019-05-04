The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs has released the statement below, detailing modalities for the sighting of the new moon to signal the commencement of this year’s Ramadan fast.
FELICITATION AND MOONSIGHTING FOR RAMADAN 1440 A.H.
The month of Ramadan (is that) in which was revealed the Quran, a guidance for mankind and clear proofs for the guidance and the criterion (between right and wrong). So whoever of you sights (the crescent on the first night of) the month (of Ramadan i.e. present at his home), he must observe fasting that month… (Q. Al-Baqarah 2:185)
The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), under the leadership of its President-General and Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence, Alh. Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, CFR, mni, felicitates with the entire Muslim Ummah on the auspicious occasion of the forthcoming Ramadan, 1440 A.H. The Council prays that Allah spare our lives to this and many more Ramadan on the surface of the earth and give us the ability to carry out good deeds as much as possible in the Month because of the multiple abilities of its virtues and the blessings of Allah.
In the same vein the Council hereby beseeches all Muslims to be prayerful unto Allah, especially in the Month (Ramadan), to help our Nation in general and our leaders in particular to be able to overcome, once and for all, the seemingly intractable security challenges as epitomized in the Boko Haram insurgency and the upsurge of armed banditry, kidnapping and related crimes.
Consequent upon the advice of the National Moon Sighting Committee (NMSC), the President-General enjoins the Nigerian Muslim Ummah to search for the crescent of Ramadan 1440 AH immediately after sunset on Sunday, May 5, 2019 equivalent to 29th Sha’aban 1440 AH. If the crescent is sighted by Muslims of impeccable character on the said evening, His Eminence would declare Monday, May 6, 2019, as the first day of Ramadan. If, however, the crescent is not sighted that day, then, Tuesday, May 7, 2019, automatically becomes the first of Ramadan, 1440 AH.
The Council hereby enjoins the Muslims all over the Country to be on the lookout for the announcement of His Eminence, the President-General of NSCIA, on the commencement of the 1440 AH Ramadan fast.
In addition to the established and traditional Islamic leaders in each locality, members of the (NMSC) who can be contacted for information and clarification are as follows:
|S/N
|NAME
|PHONE NO.
|1
|Sheikh Dahir Bauchi
|08036121311
|[email protected]
|2
|Sheikh Karibullah Kabara
|08035537382
|[email protected]
|3
|Mal. Simwal Usman Jibrin
|08033140010
|[email protected]
|4
|Sheikh Salihu Yaaqub
|07032558231
|[email protected]
|5
|Mal. Jafar Abubakar
|08020878075
|[email protected]
|6
|Alh. Abdullahi Umar
|08037020607
|[email protected]
|7
|Prof. J.M. Kaura
|08067050641
|[email protected]
|8
|Dr. Bashir Aliyu Umar
|08036509363
|[email protected]
|9
|Sheikh Habeebullah Adam Al-Ilory
|08023126335
|[email protected]
|10
|Malam Nurudeen Ibrahim
|08027091623
|[email protected]
|11
|Muhammad Rabiu Salahudeen
|08035740333
|[email protected]
|12
|Sheikh Abdur-Razzaq Ishola
|08023864448
08051111063
|[email protected]
[email protected]@abrartravels.com
|13
|Sheikh Abdur Rasheed Mayaleke
|08035050804
|[email protected]
|14
|Dr. Ganiy I. Agbaje
|08028327463
08057752980
|[email protected]
|15
|Gafar M. Kuforiji
|08033545208
|[email protected]
|16
|Prof. Usman El-Nafaty
|08062870892
|[email protected]
|17
|Mal. Ibrahim Zubairu Salisu
|08038522693
|[email protected]
|18
|Dr. Usman Hayatu Dukku
|0805 7041968
|[email protected]
|19
|Imam Manu Muhammad
|08036999841
|[email protected]
|20
|Qadee Ahamad Bobboy
|08035914285
|[email protected]
|21
|Prof. Z. I. Oboh Oseni
|08033574431
|[email protected]
|22
|Nurudeen Asunogie D.
|08033533012
|[email protected]
|23
|Sheikh Bala Lau
|08037008805
08052426880
|[email protected]
|24
|Sheikh Sani Yahaya Jingir
|08065687545
|[email protected]
|25
|Sheikh AbdurRahman Ahmad
|08023141752
|[email protected]
|26
|Muhammad Yaseen Qamarud-Deen
|08055322087
|[email protected]
|27
|Sheikh Lukman Abdallah
|08052242252
|[email protected]
|28
|Sheikh Sulaiman Gumi
|08033139153
|[email protected]
|29
|Sheikh Adam Idoko
|08036759892
|[email protected]
|30
|Alh. Yusuf Nwoha
|08030966956
08026032997
|[email protected]
We wish all Nigerian Muslims and their counterparts all over the world happy Ramadan in advance.
Allahuma Baligna Ramadan! Amin
Signed
Prof. Salisu Shehu
Deputy Secretary-General
Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs