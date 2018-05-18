The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mr Mudashiru Obasa, on Thursday urged Nigerians not to relent in their prayers for peace and unity in the nation.

Obasa said this in his Ramadan message signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Musbau Rasak in Lagos.

“We need love to move forward and achieve dreams of our founding fathers.

“Nigerians should use the Ramadhan period to extend love to one another and maintain unity and peace among themselves.

“Nigerians should not to relent in their prayers for the unity of the country and for peace to reign in the nation.

“Love, unity and cooperation are the ingredients we need to succeed as a nation,” Obasa said.

The speaker also called on Nigerians to eschew violence and remain vigilant all the time.

“Let us all imbibe the spirit of love and peace which are the major symbols of Ramadhan,” Obasa said.

He urged Nigerians to continue their support and prayers for government at all levels.

The speaker wished all Nigerians, particularly Muslims, a rewarding and fruitful Ramadhan.