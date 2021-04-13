



The former governor of Kwara State, Alhaji Abdulfatah Ahmed, has called for prayers for Nigeria’s harmony and prosperity as Muslims begin the holy month of Ramadan.

In a commemoratory message, Alhaji Ahmed congratulated Muslims for witnessing another Ramadan fast, a cardinal pillar of Islam.

The Islamic holy month, the ex-governor noted, is a time for renewed purification, forgiveness and kindness towards the others.





Reflecting that unique challenges of the past year, the former governor urged Muslims to move beyond the abstinence required by Ramadan and demonstrate gratitude to Allah by showing concern and kindness for the underprivileged.

Alhaji Ahmed also asked Muslims to pray for Nigeria to overcome its current challenges so that the country and its people can prosper in a safe and peaceful environment.