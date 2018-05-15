As the holy month of Ramadan approaches, Muslim clerics in the country have been warned against using hate speeches and unrefined languages in their preaching during the period.

The Jamaat Nasril Islam gave the warning on Tuesday in Lokoja during a news conference to usher in this year’s Ramadan fast.

The chairman of the Kogi State chapter of JNI, Ambassador Usman Bello, warned clerics and other Islamic leaders to guide against making inflammatory statements in their sermons during the period.

Bello warned them to be mindful of the precarious security situation of the country and have respect for religious sensibilities of other Nigerians.

He advised them to use their preaching to proffer solutions to corruption, poor governance. , insecurity, injustice, adultery and ritual killings facing the country.

The former Nigeria’s ambassador to Sudan said that controversial issues that are capable of inflaming passion among the people should be avoided in their sermons and other activities during Ramadan.

“They should avoid using the glorious Quran to protect blind followership or personal interest and eschew from using the Quran as a platform to attack others,” Bello said.

He charged Muslims to use the period of Ramadan to pray for the leaders at all levels, peace and security and unity of Nigeria.

He also commended both Muslims and Christians for the existing peace and harmony in the state, urging them to continue to work together to sustain it.