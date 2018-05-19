The Jigawa Government has approved the reduction of official working hours in the state by two hours between Monday and Thursday and by 4 hours on Fridays.

By this reduction, official working hours in the state has been reduced by 12 hours weekly.

Malam Isma’il Ibrahim, the Public Relations Officer, Office of the State Head of the Civil Service, disclosed this in Dutse on Saturday.

He said that civil servants in the state would report to the office at 9 a.m. and close by 3 p.m. between Monday and Thursday, instead of 5 p.m.

Ibrahim, in a statement, said that the workers would report to work on Friday by 9.a.m. and close by 1p.m., instead of the usual 3 p.m.

He said that civil servants in the state should use the Ramadan to pray for God’s guidance and blessings for the state.

Ibrahim noted that civil servants were to use the fasting period to pray for peace and economic prosperity of the state and Nigeria at large.