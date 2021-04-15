



The Minority Caucus in the House of Representatives has called on Nigerians to use the Holy month of Ramadan to rekindle the spirit of selflessness, love and tolerance towards one another and supplications to God to intervene in the many challenges facing the nation.

The caucus, in a statement issued yesterday by its Leader, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu, stressed that Ramadan showed a life of piety, humility, self-restrain and recognition of God as the ultimate source.

The lawmakers expressed optimism that with concerted prayers and determination to rebuild the society, Nigeria would surely pull through her current economic and social predicaments.





The caucus said: ‘’Indeed, we must yield to the divine essence of Ramadan and exert in prayers for our nation and ourselves particularly at this critical moment in our national history. We must use the period to pray for national healing, and rekindled the spirit of unity, love tolerance and total dependence in God for direction and solution. We also urged all compatriots to use the period to overcome all primordial sentiments and reach out to one another in love so that collectively the nation can reap the benefits of Ramadan.’