Cross River State Governor, Ben Ayade, has enjoined Muslims in the country to imbibe the spirit of tolerance, sacrifice and love for one another as they join their counterparts globally to observe the annual Ramadan fasting.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary/Senior Special Assistant on Media, Christian Ita, Ayade said the period of Ramadan is a holy month when faithful fervently commit to prayers.

“This is the period the Muslim Ummah will develop and strengthen their powers of self-control to resist wrongful desires and bad habits, and therefore guard against evil.

“In fasting, by refraining from the natural human urges to satisfy one’s appetite, Muslims are exercising their ability of self-restraint, so that they can then apply it to their everyday life to bring about self-improvement.

“I urge the Muslims to remember that Ramadan is a month of attaining nearness and closeness to Allah to seek for forgiveness and develop Taqwa.

“As Muslims, all over the world, bear the rigours of fasting purely for the sake of following a divine commandment, knowing and feeling that He can see all our actions however secret, I urge you to intensify in the consciousness of God in your hearts, resulting in a higher spiritual experience.

“I have no doubt that this period will be used to pray for peace and love, Unity and togetherness as well as a secured Nigeria,” he said.