The Emir of Keffi, Dr Shehu Chindo-Yamusa III, on Monday advised Islamic preachers against inciting sermons that could provoke the people against one another.

Chindo-Yamusa gave the advice while meeting with Imams, Islamic clerics and representatives of market traders in his palace in Keffi.

“Religious preaching during this period should be targeted at maintaining a harmonious relationship among the people, and nothing should be done to divide the people,” he said.

The traditional ruler noted that harmonious relationship among the people should always be promoted to enhance peace, unity and progress of Keffi Kingdom, Nasarawa State and Nigeria in general.

Chindo-Yamusa told the clerics of the importance of their roles as representatives of God, adding that they should always be shining examples in both their words and deeds.

He advised against sectarianism in Islam and appealed to clerics to fashion out ways of propagating genuine teachings of the religion.

According to him, the clerics should focus their preaching on why the children must respect their parents and shun drug abuse.

He, therefore, appealed to wealthy Nigerians to always assist the less privileged in the society with food items, as well as monies for them to do the fasting with ease and calm.

“People should use their God-given wealth to cushion the effect of the fasting among the less privileged during the month of Ramadan.”

The emir also appealed to traders not to hike the prices of their commodities during the period of the Ramadan.

“Those using the period to increase prices of their commodities should have a re-think and fear God; and should not cause any unnecessary hardship on their fellow brothers and sisters in Islam,” the royal father noted.