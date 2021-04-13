



The Catholic Diocese of Oyo has urged the Muslim faithful in Nigeria to embrace and pray for peace, justice, and an end to social vices in the country as they begin Ramadan fast.

The church made the call in a statement on Tuesday.

It was signed jointly by the Catholic Bishop of Oyo Diocese, Emmanuel Badejo, and Joseph Ogundipe, the Diocesan Director, Inter-Religious Dialogue (IRD).

The clerics said people should be concerned about the current siege on parts of the country through violent kidnapping, rape, and killing of women, farmers, and even ordinary citizens while going about their lawful duties.

“This is happening to Christians and Muslims alike and is making the day-to-day living and livelihood difficult for all.

“Ours is a culture that respects the sanctity of life and the rights of all citizens while protecting harmonious coexistence.





“Therefore, as Muslims and Christians, we must join hands together and promote the virtues of equity, justice, and peace so as to return our society to the path of serenity and prosperity,” they said.

According to them, Catholics are open to working with religious leaders and their faithful to achieve peace and stability.

“As we pray for your successful observation of this holy season, we assure you of our goodwill and pray that your supplication may bring peace to our world, our country, and to Yorubaland in particular.

“On behalf of the Clergy, Consecrated Persons and laypeople of the Catholic Diocese of Oyo, we wish to felicitate you, our dear brothers and sisters, as you begin to observe one of the most beautiful tenets of Islam, the Ramadan fast.

“The Almighty Allah, who permits all that is good, must have a hand in the coincidence that you are beginning this noble spiritual exercise while Christians are still celebrating the joy of Easter,” they said in the statement.