The wife of the President, Hajiya Aisha Buhari, has urged Muslim parents to be uncompromising in inculcating the right attitude in their children.

She gave the charge yesterday in Abuja at the 25th Annual Ramadan Lecture and Special Prayer for the nation, organised by Ansar-ud-Deen Society of Nigeria (ADSN), Abuja Branch, themed, “Leadership and Follower-ship: Islamic Perspective”.

She said the society would be better if the family and the homes are good.

Buhari, represented by the Wife of Nasarawa state governor, Dr. Mairo Al-Makura, also urged the Muslims faithful to use the period of Ramadan to pray for the nation to surmount the security and other challenges facing the country.

“Prayer is a solution to all societal malady, especially during Ramadan period in which God answers the prayers of believers every second,” she said.

Commending the leadership and members of ADSN for championing the course of peace and its sustenance through programmes like the annual Ramadan lecture, she urged Nigerians to be steadfast in working for the unity and progress of the country.

The guest lecturer and chairman, Ansar-ud-Deen Society of Nigeria, Northern States Council of Missioners, Sheikh Muhydeen Ajani Bello, urged leaders to imbibe the culture of honesty and truth and accept to be told the truth at all times.

Bello who enjoined followers to be law-abiding by respecting the constituted authority, urged all to live in peace and harmony with their neighbours irrespective of their cultural, religious and political difference.

He also tasked the leadership of the nation to decisively tackle the kidnapping and other spate of insecurity and criminality in the country.

On his part, the Chairman, ADSN, Abuja Branch, Alhaji Abdul Rasheed Oyetunji, said there is consensus among most Nigerians that leadership is the major challenge confronting the country.

“No leadership can be successful without efficient and effective followership. Muslims should support the current administration without being sycophantic to enable it succeeded.

“Ansar-ud-Deen Society of Nigeria as a religion body will continue to pray for a better country and a better tomorrow. We believe in the efficacy of prayer, no doubt but even Islam preaches about work and prayer,” he said.

Also, the Clerk of the National Assembly, Alhaji Sani Omolori, said the institutions of leadership and followership cannot be separated and that both are needed together to develop the nation.