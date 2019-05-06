<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

As the Holy month of Ramadan commenced on Monday, the Chairman of Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), Malam Abdullahi Candido has urged Muslims in the FCT to pray for the country.

Candido said this in a statement made available to newsmen by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Jibreel Babangoshi, on Monday in Abuja.

He said the month of Ramadan was a period to reconnect with Allah and for His servants to seek for forgiveness and mercy through commitment and dedications to worship.

Candido urged Muslims to feed the poor, the needy and the orphans as one of the practices of the noble Prophet Muhammad (SAW) even if it is with half a date.

The Chairman assured the residents of AMAC of a new lease of life, adding that his second term would usher in more dividends of democracy.

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, on Sunday in Sokoto declared Monday the first day of Ramadan fast in Nigeria.

He said the new moon was sighted in various places across the country, which indicated that Sunday was the end of 8th Islamic month of Sha’aban.